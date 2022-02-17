SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,500 shares.The stock last traded at $17.34 and had previously closed at $18.04.
SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.
About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)
SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.