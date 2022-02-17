SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,500 shares.The stock last traded at $17.34 and had previously closed at $18.04.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

