Stacks Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.89 billion and $34.17 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00213099 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.74 or 0.07071537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,298,736,063 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

