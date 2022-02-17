Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $463.89

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.89 ($6.28) and traded as high as GBX 554.60 ($7.50). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.47), with a volume of 5,004,822 shares.

STAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.12) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.96).

The firm has a market cap of £16.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 492.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 464.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

