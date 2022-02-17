Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $19.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average is $185.05. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $159.85 and a one year high of $225.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,384,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

