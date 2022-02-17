Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. 328,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,973. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 989.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.