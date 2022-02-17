Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after acquiring an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLP stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.61. 6,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $816.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

