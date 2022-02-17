Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives $52.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

