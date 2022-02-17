Stephen Douglass Sells 959 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $147,950.56.

On Saturday, December 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $315,785.25.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

