Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Check.

STER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $1,556,386,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STER opened at $22.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

