stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.62 or 0.07088359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,634.16 or 0.99919467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002994 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.