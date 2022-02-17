Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

