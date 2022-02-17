Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,094 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,185% compared to the average volume of 163 put options.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

OEC opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 279,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

