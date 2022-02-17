StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ClearOne from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of 98.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 1,538,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,601,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,987. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ClearOne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

