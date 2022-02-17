StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $41.13 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $44.47.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
