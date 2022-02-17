StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $41.13 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

