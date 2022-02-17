StockNews.com Downgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $7,850,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.