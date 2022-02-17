StockNews.com Downgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $7,850,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
