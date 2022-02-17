StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TANH opened at $0.30 on Monday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Get Tantech alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tantech by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 266,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.