StockNews.com Lowers AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.
NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.71 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.15.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)
