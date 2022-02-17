StockNews.com Lowers AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.71 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

