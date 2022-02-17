StockNews.com Lowers Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $9.34 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $319.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.