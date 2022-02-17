StockNews.com Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

