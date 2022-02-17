StockNews.com Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEX. Barclays cut their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE TEX opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. Terex has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.