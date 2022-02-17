StockNews.com Lowers Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Sell

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YNDX. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX traded down $4.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,732. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. Yandex has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $87.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.