StockNews.com Lowers Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Sell

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on YNDX. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
YNDX traded down $4.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,732. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. Yandex has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $87.11.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yandex (YNDX)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.