Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $33.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDIG. Compass Point began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

