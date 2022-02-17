Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Price Target Raised to 86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 84.00 to 86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

