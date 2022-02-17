Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

