Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Up 35.9% in January

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.22. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.