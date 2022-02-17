SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $23.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s current price.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.83 on Thursday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

