SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,492. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.
SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
