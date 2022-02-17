SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,492. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SunPower by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SunPower by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.