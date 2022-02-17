SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $410.17 million and approximately $155.97 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005771 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010514 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

