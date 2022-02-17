Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 490,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUUIF shares. Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

SUUIF opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

