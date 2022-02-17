Swap (XWP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Swap has a total market cap of $174,320.43 and approximately $34.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.41 or 0.07075129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,431.09 or 0.99760941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,831,851 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

