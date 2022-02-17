Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-$5.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.70 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.240 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.78. 9,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 66.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

