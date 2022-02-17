Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.98 and last traded at $85.34. Approximately 10,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 523,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.97.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,059,000 after acquiring an additional 109,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

