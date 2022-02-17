T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Venator Management LLC

Venator Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 3.5% of Venator Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

