T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.35. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.
