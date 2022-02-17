T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.35. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 983,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 466,848 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.