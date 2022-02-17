Tabor Asset Management LP Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tabor Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.19.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.74. 247,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,493,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.92. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

