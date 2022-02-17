Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 60.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 178.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

