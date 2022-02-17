Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,544,000 after purchasing an additional 208,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $207.81 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

