Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Up 37.0% in January

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 739,212 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 509,611 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $564.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

