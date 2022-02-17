Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Raised to GBX 940

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 930 ($12.58) to GBX 940 ($12.72) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 935 ($12.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 769.20 ($10.41) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 693.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 692.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 821.20 ($11.11). The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

