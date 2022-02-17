TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$66.98. 1,454,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,970. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$53.20 and a 1-year high of C$68.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

