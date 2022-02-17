TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$67.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.08.

TSE TRP opened at C$66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a market cap of C$65.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.07. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$53.20 and a 1-year high of C$68.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.95%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

