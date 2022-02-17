TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 922,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.

TCL Electronics stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. TCL Electronics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Get TCL Electronics alerts:

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.