TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 922,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.
TCL Electronics stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. TCL Electronics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
About TCL Electronics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCL Electronics (TCLHF)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for TCL Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCL Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.