TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 629,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 9,194,347 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.