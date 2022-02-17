Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Acquires 39,548 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,548 shares during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 0.57% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,259 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 68,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 111.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
