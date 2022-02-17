Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,001 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.49. 457,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,635,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.