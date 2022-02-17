Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Has $876,000 Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXI remained flat at $$38.10 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,884,871. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

