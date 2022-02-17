Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases 13,756 Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Amryt Pharma worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth about $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Amryt Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,205. The company has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Amryt Pharma plc has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.