Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases 13,756 Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Amryt Pharma worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth about $135,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amryt Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,205. The company has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Amryt Pharma plc has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.42.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT).
Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.