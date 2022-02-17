Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,011,000 after buying an additional 382,977 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,165 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. 2,843,424 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

