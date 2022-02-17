Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $662 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.69 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. 543,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,992. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.45.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tenable by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tenable by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 186,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Tenable by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

