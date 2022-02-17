Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Down 7.7%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 1,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 179,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,339,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

